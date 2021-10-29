Uniontown
Jesse J. Fordyce, 83, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021 in Uniontown Hospital. He was born in Uniontown, on November 12, 1937, son of the late Albert Fordyce and Myrtle Fordyce.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Massey; brother Ronald Fordyce; granddaughter; Kelly and grandson Ricky.
Jesse worked as a construction worker, which he loved, and he loved taking care of his beloved family. He enjoyed most being with his family at all sorts of gatherings - just to spend quality time with them or helping them with whatever he could do. He was a very kind, humble and loving man to all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Jesse loved his care team from Senior Life in Uniontown, as well as all his friends and neighbors from Poplar Lane Court in Uniontown, where he resided.
Left to cherish Jesse's memory are the mother of his 9 children, Mary Fordyce; children, Rick Fordyce and wife Pamela and their 2 children; daughter, Suzanne Angelo and her 4 children; daughter, Janet Moats and her 3 children; Jeffrey Fordyce and wife Linda; son, Howard Fordyce; daughter, Joyce Angelo and husband Larry and their 4 children; son, Vincent Fordyce; son Gerald Fordyce and his son and fiancee, Brenda Weaver; son Philip Fordyce and wife Rachel and their 11 children.
Jesse loved his family as well as all his great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA.
In accordance with Jesse's wishes his children and family will be holding a private burial and dinner to remember him.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.