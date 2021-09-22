Hopwood
Jesse J. Guseman Sr., of Hopwood, passed away peacefully Friday, September 17, 2021. Born March 1, 1929, he was 92 years old.
Jesse was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Joanne M.; his parents, Pearl and William T.; and his siblings, Donald, William T. Jr., Earl and Stella Shaffer.
Jesse served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1952. After his service, he returned to Uniontown, where he met his future wife. He and Joanne met at one of his father's businesses, the Melody Roller Rink. They married in 1960 and raised their family in Uniontown.
Jesse worked as an operating engineer for Anthony Crane Co. and was a long-time member of IUOE local 66.
The family then moved to Stuart, Fla., in 1979, where Jesse worked as a construction manager on the building of a nuclear power plant. He and Joanne then spent several years in south Texas on another power plant construction project. Eventually, they returned to their hometown and retired in Hopwood, spending much of their time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jesse is survived by his daughter, Lana Roberto (Judd); his son, Jesse J. Jr. (Ruth Ann); and his daughter, Jamie Prusak (Zachary A.); his grandchildren, Sarah Rockwell (Kenny), Zachary J. Prusak and Joshua Prusak; stepsister, Joan Whetsell; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for its support and especially to Donna and Janice for their loving care.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.