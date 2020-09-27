Uniontown
Jesse Jonathan "J.J." Provance, 26, of Uniontown, was tragically killed by a drunk driver Friday, September 18, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m., the time of a service celebrating J.J.'s life, Saturday, September 26. Interment will be private.
Donations in memory of J.J. can be made to Get a Hobby Modeling Club, 575 Morgantown Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
