Jesse Jonathan Provance

Uniontown
Jesse Jonathan "J.J." Provance, 26, of Uniontown, was tragically killed by a drunk driver Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, a son of John W. Provance of Hopwood, and Michele Rene Stark Provance of Uniontown.
J.J. was a freelance tattoo artist. He enjoyed building 24th scale card models and was well known for riding BMX bikes. He played a card game called Magic, loved to kayak and be outdoors with his mom. Ohiopyle was J.J.'s happy place. He enjoyed tattoos, piercings and all kinds of music, especially heavy metal. His favorite holidays were Thanksgiving and Christmas. J.J. was published in NNL magazine for building 1/24th scale model Hondas and assorted rat rods.
Left to cherish J.J.'s memory, in addition to his parents, are his sister, McKenzie Taylor Provance and boyfriend Chase Manches, who was also J.J.'s longtime friend, of Uniontown; maternal grandparents Calvin and Harriet Stark of Fairchance; paternal grandparents Gerald and Sharon Anderson of Hopwood; many loving aunts, uncles and cousins; and his best friends, Rob Lee, Kaige Lewis, Noah Boyd, Jacob Schaible, J.J. Yeagley and Danny Batya; longtime neighbor, Angel Saunders; and faithful companion, Bandit.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m., the time of a service celebrating J.J.'s life, Saturday, September 26. Interment will be private.
Donations in memory of J.J. can be made to Get a Hobby Modeling Club, 575 Morgantown Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
