Jesse Lance Dayton passed away Tuesday morning, June 8, 2021, in his home in Connellsville.
He grew up in Uniontown and was a 2002 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School.
After high school, he moved to the Steel City and attended the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, graduating with a degree in avionics.
He then joined the Army Reserves and served in Iraq. He was a sergeant by the time he finished his seven years of service for his beloved country. He used his knowledge and leadership skills to become a successful chief electronics technician at Advanced Acoustic Concepts. Over the time he spent there, he was a lovable employee, who brought humor and fun to the workplace. He loved his family and friends dearly and would go out of his way to help anyone. He was extremely intelligent, talented and an amazing entertainer. He shared his love for music and awesome guitar playing ability with the bands Jaguar Mountain Rundown, More Bad News, and The Josh McCann Band. He also spent a short period of time entertaining crowds while performing in amateur wrestling. He enjoyed working with his hands, gardening, building lego sets, and cooking. He also loved spending time biking, camping, and kayaking. Jesse was a lovable guy who made a positive impact on every person who was lucky enough to be a part of his life. We will always cherish all of our fun and loving memories of him.
Jesse was predeceased by his father, Bruce Edward Dayton; grandparents Rudolph and Geraldine Havrilla; and grandfather Roy F. Dayton.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Emily Kooser Dayton; his mother, Diane Crawford and husband Philip; brother Brennen Dayton and wife Mariette; grandmother Mary Lou (Medge) Dayton; and several uncles, aunts, cousins and one nephew (Oak). Jesse also leaves behind his beloved dog, Nellie who was constantly at his side, and cats Frida and Francesca.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 14, and until 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. The BPO #370 Elks will hold a service at 7 p.m. Monday evening. Amvets Post #103 will hold a Military Honors Service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Interment will be private for the family. Jesse's cousin, Matthew Lewellyn-Otten, will be presiding over the funeral service.
