Uniontown
Jesse M. Smitley Jr., 76, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
He was born September 24, 1946, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Jesse M. and Mary Nicklow Smitley Sr.; his wife, Antoinette; daughter, Lisa; and two sisters, Dorothy Smitley Lucas and Denise Smitley Demaske.
Surviving are his daughter, Lori Smitley and husband John “JC” Hardy; and his loving dog, Echo.
The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 6 p.m. , the time of a funeral service, Saturday, August 19, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Kenneth Jones officiating the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.