Lambert
Jesse R. Cummings, 78, of Lambert, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, January 14, 2020, with his loving family beside him.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jesse Ronald Cummings; parents Andrew Cummings and Catherine Dunham Cummings; brothers Clarence, Bill, Robert, Gene, Frank, Alfred, Leroy and Donald; sisters Sylvia, Alice, DeAnna and Betty; and a great-granddaughter, Sadie.
Surviving are his loving wife of 57 years, Shirley Jenkins Cummings; three children, Ronald Cummings and wife Eileen of Smithfield, Tammy Cummings and Ron, and Debra Coldren and husband Tom of McClellandtown; nine grandchildren, Ronald, Jesse, Michael, Tiffany, Jessica, Tara, Samantha, Kayla and Lenny; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Eleanor Pearl Cummings Myers; and several nieces and nephews.
Jesse worked at Motor Coils Manufacturing Company in Braddock for many years.
He enjoyed fishing, sports and loved the outdoors. The Pittsburgh Pirates were his favorite.
The family will greet friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 16, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. Visitation will continue from 9 until the 10 a.m. funeral service Saturday, January 18, with Pastor Tom Smitley officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
A special thank you is extended to Amedisys Hospice in Masontown for the loving care provided, and also his grandson, Ronald and nieces Bobbi Jo, Tonya and Melissa.
