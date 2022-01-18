Dunbar
Jesse R. “Sam” Miller, 91, of Dunbar, died Friday, January 14, 2022, in his home. He was born December 2, 1930, in Connellsville, a son of the late Walter and Marie Ansell Miller.
Sam was a self-employed carpenter and a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving seven years of active duty and 20 years in the Army Reserves.
He is survived by his children, Pamela Jean Schobert of Dunbar, Jesse R. Miller Jr., Suzanne Salanick and husband Mark of Uniontown, Brian L. Miller and Teresa of Dunbar, and Jennifer Lynn Miller of Uniontown; grandchildren, Tanya Brooks and husband Richard, Albert Moore Jr., Steven Moore and wife Kelly, Amanda Miller, Meaghan Moore, Jeffrey Miller and Jeremy Miller; 11 great- grandchildren; one sister, Donna Faye Dillinger of Connellsville; three brothers, William Miller and wife Carol of Connellsville, Thomas Miller and wife Donna of Connellsville and Walter Miller Jr. and wife Betty of Connellsville.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Sara Jane Worry Miller; brothers, Robert, Ronald and Daniel Miller; sisters, Janet Jacobs and Dolores Robertucci; son-in-law, Kenneth Schobert; grandson, Michael Moore; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Miller.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 20, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin Watson and the Rev. Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. Military Honors will be accorded by the Connellsville Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Honor Guard.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
