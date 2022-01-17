Dunbar
Jesse R. "Sam" Miller 91, of Dunbar, died Friday January 14, 2022 at his home. He was born December 2, 1930 in Connellsville, a son of the late Walter and Marie Ansell Miller.
Sam was a self employed carpenter and he was a veteran of the US Army serving seven years of active duty and 20 years in the army reserves.
He is survived by his children, Pamela Jean Schobert of Dunbar, Jesse R. Miller, Jr., Suzanne Salanick and her husband Mark of Uniontown, Brian L. Miller and Teresa of Dunbar and Jennifer Lynn Miller of Uniontown; his grandchildren, Tanya Brooks and her husband Richard, Albert Moore, Jr., Steven Moore and his wife Kelly, Amanda Miller, Meaghan Moore, Jeffrey Miller and Jeremy Miller; 11 great- grandchildren; one sister, Donna Faye Dillinger of Connellsville; three brothers, William Miller and his wife Carol of Connellsville, Thomas Miller and his wife Donna of Connellsville and Walter Miller, Jr. and his wife Betty of Connellsville.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Sara Jane Worry Miller; brothers, Robert, Ronald and Daniel Miller; sisters, Janet Jacobs and Dolores Robertucci; son-in-law, Kenneth Schobert; grandson, Michael Moore and sister-in-law, Carolyn Miller.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville where services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Marvin Watson and Rev. Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville, Military Honors will be accorded by the Connellsville VFW and American Legion Honor Guard. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
