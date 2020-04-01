Jesse Robert Hill

Smithfield
Jesse Robert "Bob" Hill, 83, of Smithfield, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born November 23, 1936, in Smithfield.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Jesse C. Hill and Alice May Hasting Hill; his wife of 62 years, Emma J. "Jane" Hill; and son Jesse R. Hill Jr.
Surviving are his children, Larry E. Hill and wife Elizabeth, and Roberta J. Hill Coup and husband Mark; grandchildren Lawrence A. Hill, Jessica Sutirto and husband Edwin, Steven Coup and wife Whitney, and Stephanie Hardy and husband Jeremy; two great-granddaughters, Kenley Coup and Laurel Coup; and two brothers and their families, Paul Hill and wife Connie, and Gerry Hill and wife Lynn.
He was formerly employed with O.C. Cluss Company for many years, then he was a self-employed carpenter until his retirement.
Bob was an avid fisherman, hunter and a skilled marksman.
Private family visitation and funeral service will be held Thursday, April 2, with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with private family interment in Pleasant View I.O.O.F Cemetery, Smithfield.
A special thank you is extended to his niece, Twila and her husband, Joe Lucosh for their love and dedication to our Dad.
