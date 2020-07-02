Lemont Furnace
On Monday, June 29, 2020, Jessica Ann Everly-Burnsworth, of Lemont Furnace, entered into her Heavenly home at the age of 31, after a lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis.
Jessica was born June 4, 1989, in Uniontown, to Robert Daniel Everly and Jenny Margaret Everly. She was married to the love of her life, best friend, and biggest supporter, James Burnsworth Jr., June 1, 2018. They lovingly adored their two cats, Bubs and Sissy.
The family would like to thank her selfless anonymous organ donor for giving her the gift of new lungs, as well as her little sister, Samantha, for giving her the gift of a new kidney. These blessings significantly extended her life and gave her the ability to live her life to the fullest.
She enjoyed cooking new recipes, making others belly-laugh, spending time with family and friends, and embracing the everyday beauty of life. Jessica had a heart of gold, a fighter’s will, and a fun loving spirit. She was always found with a smile on her face, and was known for her compassion for others as well as her grateful heart.
Jessica is survived by her husband, James Burnsworth Jr.; mother Jenny Everly; father Robert Everly; stepmom Chrissy Fisher; mother-in-law Tonya Burnsworth and father-in-law James Burnsworth; sisters Samantha Yoder, Sarah Evans and Jennifer Kondrla-Sharp; stepbrother Noah Fisher; brothers-in-law Aaron Yoder and Cody Burnsworth; sister-in-law Tonya Provance; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as many more family members and friends.
The family would also like to extend a big thank you to everyone at UPMC Hospital for their care of Jessica throughout her life, as well as a big thank you to Amedysis Hospice for their loving care at home. A big heartfelt thank you is also extended to all of her supporters throughout the years; it is appreciated and will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to our local Cystic Fibrosis Chapter at 600 Waterfront Drive 223, Pittsburgh, PA 15222; the Center for Organ Recovery and Education at 204 Sigma Drive, RIDC Park, Pittsburgh, PA 15238; the organization Bikers Helping Others by contacting bikershelpingothers@gmail.com, or consider signing up to become a organ donor.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date on the Jessica’s Journey New Lungs New Life Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.