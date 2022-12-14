Point Marion
Dr. Jessica Dawn McKee, D.D.S., 41, of Point Marion, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born April 30, 1981, in Ripley, W.Va., a daughter of Mildred Kroeger McKee of Ripley, and the late Michael McKee.
Jessica was a 1999 graduate of Ripley High School then furthered her education at West Virginia University earning a Bachelor's degree in Biology in 2003 followed by a Doctorate in Dental Surgery in 2007.
She practiced in both West Virginia and Pennsylvania, but most recently with Dr. Thomas Kratzenberg at Allegheny Dental Group, Centerville Clinic, and then established a practice, McKee Family Dental, with her sister, Laura.
She was a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church in Ripley.
Left to cherish Jessica's Memory, in addition to her mother, are a brother, Nathan McKee and wife Lori of Ripley; sisters, Dr. Laura McKee and husband Justin Malik of Point Marion, Shawna Hopkins and husband Chris of Washington, W.Va., Terry Maze and husband BJ of South Charleston, W.Va.; a nephew, Corey Shields and wife Heather of Parkersburg, W.Va.; nieces, Kyla Shields of Cincinnati, Ohio, Rebecca and husband Steven Matchett of Morgantown; a great-nephew, Ethan Shields of Parkersburg, W.Va.; and her beloved cat of 18 years, Ally.
Jessica was a kind and loving person, who enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed dolphin spotting at St. Pete beach, family gatherings at Deep Creek Lake, and relaxing in Amish country in Ohio.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield.
In accordance with Jessica's wishes, a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in memory of Jessica, to one's favorite charity.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
