Jessica Kay Pierce, 23, died unexpectedly Friday, April 23, 2021, in her home. Born March 3, 1998, in Morgantown, W.Va., she was a daughter of Roger Schartiger of Smithfield, and the late Mary Jane Hughes Schartiger, who passed away February 13, 2021.
Jessica was a 2017 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School.
In addition to her father, surviving are three brothers, David Pierce of Edenborn, Roger Pierce and Christopher Schartiger, both of Smithfield; her fiance, James Robert "Robbie" Bissett; her loving grandfather, John Cooley of Smithfield; a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., the time of a memorial service, Friday, April 30, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, with Pastor Kathy Griffith officiating. CDC suggestions will be observed in the funeral home.
A memorial luncheon for Jessica's family and friends will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 1, in the American Legion, Railroad Street, Point Marion.
