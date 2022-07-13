Hopwood
Jessica Marie “River” Anderson, born February 14, 1990, lost her battle with depression Friday, July 8, 2022 at home. She was a childhood cancer survivor.
“Jessi” was a lover of many things and very passionate about animals, poetry, nature, exploring, anime, and her family and friends. She had the sweetest soul you’ve ever met, and always gave more than she had to anyone in need.
Jessica being missed is an understatement. The loss of such a unique person can’t be expressed into words.
She is welcomed at Heaven’s gate by her beloved father, Jeffrey Anderson; and grandmothers, whom she adored, Ethel “Toppsy” Saluga and Lillian Anderson.
She is survived by her grandfather, Thomas Saluga; mother, Wendy Saluga and fiance Jason Smith; sister, Megan Anderson and John Habrat; brothers, Jeremy and Alex Anderson; and nephew, Jameson Habrat. Also surviving are many cherished aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday July 14, 2022 and until 11 a.m., the time of the service on Friday, with pastor David Herring Officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.