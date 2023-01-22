Farmington
Jessie Ann Skinner, 66, of Farmington, passed away, Thursday, January 12, 2023, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on February 9, 1956 in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Glenn Guthrie and Janet Riggin Guthrie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Guthrie, Jr.
Jessie was a homemaker and loved every second of it. She loved caring for her family and enjoyed family time. Jessie loved baking and gardening. She was an overall amazing person that was very loved and will be greatly missed by many.
Left to cherish Jessie's memory is her loving husband of 49 years, Marvin Skinner of Farmington; one son, Jason Skinner of Farmington; one daughter, Leigh Ann Skinner and fiance Michael Litman of Uniontown; five brothers, Jack "Buck" Guthrie and wife Debbie of Farmington, Charles "Chuck" Guthrie and wife Megan of Hopwood, Eric Guthrie of Uniontown, Terry Guthrie and wife Robin of Uniontown, and Jimmy Guthrie and wife Billie Jo of Uniontown; two sisters, Dorothy Guthrie of Farmington, and Loretta Templeton of Farmington; two grandchildren, Haley Skinner and Jason Skinner, Jr.; and many nieces and nephews that all loved her dearly.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown, PA. Accordance to Jessie's wishes there will be no public viewing.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.