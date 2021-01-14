Melcroft
Jessie Marie Ritenour, 29, of Melcroft, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, January 10, 2021, in her home. She was born June 8, 1991, in Phillipsburg, N.J., a daughter of Randy W. and Dana Lynn Brady Ritenour of Normalville.
Jessie was a graduate of Connellsville High School Class of 2009. She was very artistic and liked to draw and make tattoos. She also liked to hunt and hangout with her friends.
In addition to her parents, Jessie will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her brother, Brady Michael Ritenour of Normalville and his maternal grandparents, Dave and Dorothy Brady of Ephrata; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jessie was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Bill and Ida Ritenour.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 9 p.m. Friday, January 15, in the MARK C. BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft (724-455-2310), where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 16, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin C. Watson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Children's Hospital, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224, in memory of Jessie Marie Ritenour.
To leave a message or send condolences, visit www.brooksfhmelcroft.com.
