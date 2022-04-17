Smithfield
Jill Lynn Livingston Janesko of Smithfield, passed away after a long battle with cancer, and went to be with her Mom and Dad, and Jesus on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
She was born January 11, 1961, in Uniontown, to the late Violet Faye Hughes Livingston and Gerald C. Livingston, Sr.
Jill worked for Assist Services as security and a flagger. In her spare time, she enjoyed shooting pool, shopping and spending time with her many friends.
She is survived by her husband of 22 years, John Janesko; her son, Johnny Janesko; sister, Ginger Wiles (Donnie); brothers, Mickey Livingston (Michelle) and Pat Livingston (Laureen); mother-in-law, Dorothy Janesko; sisters-in-law, Karen DeSanto (Ray), Judy Quarrick and Cindy Molinaro; brothers-in-law, Rick Janesko (Lisa), Brian Janesko (Janet) and David Janesko (Lori); and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased in death by her brothers, Cliff Livingston and Bubby Livingston; father-in-law, Richard Janesko and brothers-in-law, Henry Molinaro and Robert Quarrick.
The family would like to thank all of her friends for their generosity and a special thank you to Jamie, Dr. Dai and the Hillman Cancer Center.
The family will receive friends in the Cove Run Free Methodist Church, 345 Yauger Hollow Road, Lemont Furnace, Pa., from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022.
The Funeral Service will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Travis Edgar officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Jill Janesko Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
Online condolences to: deancwhitmarshfuneralhome.com
