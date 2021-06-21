Brownsville
Jill Marie Wilson, 66, of Brownsville, went to be with her Lord Friday, June 18, 2021.
She was a member of the First Christian Church D.O.C. of Brownsville. She loved all things Irish, her cats and most of all she loved her family.
Jill was preceded in death by her parents, William F. Kelly Sr. and Ruth Kelly.
She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Kenneth M. Wilson; daughter Hayley Godfrey and husband Jeffrey of Rostraver; son Ryan Wilson and wife Rebecca of Claysville; daughter Jordan Bohna and husband Ryan of Brownsville; two grandchildren, Liam and McKenna; her siblings, Bonnie Thomas, William F. Kelly Jr. and Candance Povinale; many nieces and nephews; and her cats that she loved so much.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 21, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, June 22, in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, with Rev. Paul Sandusky officiating.
Interment will follow at LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
In lieu of fresh cut flowers, the family asks that you send potted plants or make a donation in Jill's memory to her beloved church, First Christian Church D.O.C., 512 2nd Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
To sign the guest book for the family, visit www.novakfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.