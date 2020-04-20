Smithfield
Jim A. Holt, age 47, of Smithfield, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 78 Main Street, Smithfield. Due to the current national COVID-19 virus restrictions, visitation and funeral services are private.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.