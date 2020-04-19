Smithfield
Jim A. Holt, age 47, of Smithfield, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. He was born in Uniontown on April 12, 1973, a son of the late David Holt and Linda Liston Holt. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his twin brother, Tim B. Holt and brother David Holt, Jr.
Jim was a 1991 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School. He was a member of Franklin Memorial United Methodist Church. Jim worked as a security guard for Conaway Enterprises. He was a member of Connellsville Brave and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 503, National Rifle Association, Fairchance Rod & Gun Club. Jim enjoyed raising his kids, cooking, grilling, dart ball, hunting, fishing and camping with his family.
Left to cherish Jim's memory are his wife of 23 years, Amy Bryner Holt of Smithfield; sons Lawrence William Holt and Jacob David Holt of Smithfield; daughter Bailey Dawn Holt of Smithfield; brother Lawrence Holt of Smithfield; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Gwen Bryner of Dunbar; special aunts and uncle, Cindy Newman and Sue Holt of Smithfield, Pam and Tim Ford of Florida, Earl and Frances Holt of Jumonville and Barbara Nine of Smithfield ; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 78 Main Street, Smithfield. Due to the current national COVID-19 virus restrictions, visitation and funeral services are private.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
