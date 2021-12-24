Uniontown
Jo Ann Bernadette Scott Sullivan, 77, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
She was born February 4, 1944, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Harry P. Scott and Rose Emily Altomonte Scott. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Milton Sullivan.
Jo Ann was a member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Church.
She was a very loving mother and grandmother, whose grandchildren were her life.
Jo Ann enjoyed praying the Rosary, watching General Hospital, and having very spirited conversations with her sister on a daily basis.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Rosemary Gallagher Frazee, of Hopwood; son, Scott Sullivan, of Uniontown; three grandchildren, Christopher Miller, Richard Palo and Deana Palo; five great-grandchildren, Richard, Max, Noelle, Harper and Nova; sister, Grace Lucille Miller (James V.), of Uniontown; niece, Jamie (Miller) D'Andrea (Joe); great-nephew, Michael; great-niece, Nina; and a very special cousin, Angela Dugan.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Prayers of Transfer will be said at 9:15 a.m. on Monday December 27th, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Therese Roman Catholic Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown.
Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
