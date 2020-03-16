Dunbar
Jo Ann Umbel Mongeluzzo, age 61, of Dunbar, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Jo Ann was born on February 21, 1959, in Uniontown, PA, the daughter of George Umbel and Freda Burgess.
She is survived by her husband, John Mongeluzzo; five children, Wendy Newlon, Adrienne Hice and husband John, Edward Clark II and partner Trisha, Justin Doman and partner Terri and Tiffany Trout and husband William; grandchildren Tyler Newlon, Lacey Mullins, Christopher and Angel Kiss, Kaitlyn and Caden Hice, Shawn, Paige and Jordan Clark, Lashawnna Johnson, Mark Mancini III, Troy, Trevor and Rico Doman, Ty, Wesley, Skylar, Logan and Levi Trout; a great-grandson, Kolby Kiss; sisters Margaret Umbel, Shirley Wilson, Carol Gibson, Joyce Boyer and Cindy Burgess; and brothers James Umbel, George Umbel II and Ivan Burgess.
Friends will be received in the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Ave., Uniontown, PA on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 PM and on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM, at which time a service will be held. Interment will follow in Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.