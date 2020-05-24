Formerly of Uniontown
Jo Ellen Lishnoff, 62, of Hollywood, Fla., formerly of Uniontown, passed Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Florida. Born July 20, 1957, in Uniontown, she was a daughter of the late Mollye (Ruben) and Sydney Lishnoff; sister of Wendy Miller of Oliver.
She was a financial consultant.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Florida.
Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
