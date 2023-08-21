Newell
Joan A. Gallo, 86, of Newell, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 19, 1937, in Holyoke, Mass., daughter of William Doyle and Josephine Tronconi Doyle Leyda.
She was a member of a member of St. Sebastian Roman Catholic Church, in Belle Vernon.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, John E. Gallo; son, John William Gallo and wife, Cathy of Belle Vernon; grandson, John Carlo Gallo and wife, Saira; grandson, Josh William Gallo and wife, Lia; great-grandchildren, Clare Gallo, Branna Gallo, Aiyla Gallo and Inara Gallo; brother, Stuart Leyda; and two nieces Kathryn Hauth and Donna Hauth.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Doyle; mother, Josephine Leyda; step-father, William Leyda; and father and mother-in-law, John and Rose Gallo.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 21, 2023 in the ELEY-McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, Fayette City.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 22, 2023, in the funeral home.
Entombment will follow in the Belle Vernon Cemetery.
