Brownsville
Joan Arlene McCune, 83, of Brownsville (Centerville Borough), passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in Bella Healthcare, Uniontown.
She was born April 2, 1939, in Centerville, a daughter of the late Willard "Bud" McCune, and Hazel Higinbotham McCune, who survives.
Joan was a 1957 graduate of Centerville High School.
She was employed at East Washington High School and later worked at Mellon Bank, where she became branch manager.
Joan was a member of the Centerville United Methodist Church.
A Steeler and Pirate fan, she also enjoyed reading, shopping, baking cookies, and in her earlier years she enjoyed golf. Most of all she loved her family.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are a brother, Jack McCune (Joyce) of Point Marion; a nephew, Jason McCune (Tanya) of Huntsville, Ala.; a niece, Jancey McCune of Atlanta, Ga.; great-nieces and nephews, Erik, Adam, Jessica, Jackson and Morgan.
Deceased is an infant niece, Jarol McCune.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Interment will be in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Centerville United Methodist Church, 823 Old National Pike, Brownsville, PA 15417.
Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
