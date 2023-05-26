Uniontown
Joan Baloh, 89, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 25, 2023, with her family by her side. Joan was born July 23, 1933, to Ethel Sorovetz and Samuel Calabris.
Joan was a graduate of Mapletown High School Class of 1951.
She loved baking cookies and was best known for her ladylocks and mini nut rolls. Joan also enjoyed bingo, the casino, and above all spending time with her family.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Baloh; her siblings, Marie Stewart, Sam Calabris Jr., and Esther Flynn; and her son-in-law, Michael Sieloff.
Joan is survived by her children, Vicki Sieloff and John (Kelly) Baloh; and grandson, Tyler Baloh.
A special thank you to Joey Bergman for his time in caregiving to Joan over the past few years.
Funeral services for Joan will be private at a later date. Her final resting place will be the Cemetery of the Alleghenies alongside her husband, John Baloh Sr.
Memorial tributes can be expressed, in her name, to Amedisys Home Health Care, 1368 Mall Run Road, Suite 628, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Final care for Joan was provided by GATES FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
