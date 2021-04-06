Perryopolis
Joan Bartko Timko, 92, of Perryopolis, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Standish Assisted Living in Washington. She was born September 26, 1928, in N. Charleroi, and has been a lifelong resident of Perryopolis.
Growing up on a farm, Joanie would always talk about milking the cows before school and picking tomatoes to take to Heinz for ketchup. As a high school student, she never imagined that she would marry the young man that rode his horse through the school and passed her classroom, but they had 65 wonderful years together.
She loved to travel and one of her favorite trips was going to Paris and Normandy with her husband and son.
In her free time, Joanie loved crocheting, cooking, baking, gardening and helping her family. Her crocheting and knitting won several awards over the years. Her freezer was always filled with homemade cookies and pies that were enjoyed by family and the countless number of friends that would drop by. She also loved to dance polkas and passed that love onto her son and granddaughters. She was an active member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Susan) and her granddaughters, Madeleine and Elizabeth of Canonsburg; brother Charles Joseph (Dorothy) Bartko of Westlake, Ohio; sister Beatrice (John) Buchta of Monongahela; and many nieces and nephews, who will always cherish her relationship with them.
Joanie was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Timko (January 9, 2021); parents William and Marie Flick Bartko; brothers William, Thomas and James Bartko; sisters Martha Bartko, Barbara Gardner, Mary LaVerne Steiner, Rozella Bartko and Bernadine Arendash.
Joanie will be greatly missed by her family and friends. We all look forward to the day we can visit with her again while eating her wonderful ginger snaps.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8, in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, with the Rev. Oleh Seremchuk as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. Nicholas Cemetery. In accordance with state mandates, masks MUST be worn and social distancing must be maintained.
Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Joanie to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
