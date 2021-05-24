Joan Bello

Uniontown
Joan "Jen" Boni Bello, 93, of Georges Township, Uniontown, died Saturday, May 22, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born March 5, 1928, in York Run, a daughter of Patsy Boni and Angeline Corella Boni.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her loving husband, Andrew "Brown" Bello; and siblings Joe Torri, Barbara Comfort, Liz Santicchia, Rose Bello, Tony Boni and Lou Riedmann. She was the last surviving member of her parents' immediate family.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Joe Giachetti; two grandchildren and their spouses, David and Laura Giachetti, and Gina and Russell Kefover; five great-grandchildren, Roman, Giada and Mila Giachetti, and Ethan and Ryan Kefover; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Jen loved her trips to Florida and Disney World and her trips to the casinos.
A private family visitation will be held Monday, May 24, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. On Tuesday, May 25, at 9:30 a.m., Prayers of Transfer will be said and all are welcome to join the family at her Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in SS. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Fairchance.
The family would like to thank Michelle and the Horizon Personal Care Home for all of the quality care given to Jen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.
