Joan Beverly Myers Henry

Point Marion
Joan Beverly "Toby" Myers Henry, of Point Marion, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg, at the age of 90. She was born in Gates, Fayette County, September 16, 1929.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Henry, whom she married December 23, 1950. A daughter of the late Gladys McCann Myers and Marion Myers, she was the youngest of seven children.
A longtime resident of Point Marion, she worked as a cafeteria worker for the local school district until she retired from Albert Gallatin School in 1994.
Mrs. Henry attended Point Marion Christian Church every chance she had, and helped with Bible study and Sunday school. She enjoyed walking the town, to the post office and bank and around the neighborhood. She was always on the go. Her baking was delicious. She made baked goods for every holiday and according to several nieces she made the best cheeseburgers. She will be greatly missed by everyone.
She leaves behind a son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Debra Kendralla Henry of Carmichaels; two loving grandchildren, Shannon Henry of Jefferson, and Brian (Amber) Henry of Elm Grove, W.Va.; three great-grandchildren, Jordan Magee, Dylan Blake and Allie Henry; a sister-in-law, Mary Jane Henry Beckner of Blacksville, W.Va.; several nieces and nephews; and numerous neighbors and friends, who always checked on her and enjoyed coffee on the porch.
She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Earl Myers, Paul Myers, Ruth Ann Myers Bahajak, Mary Myers Mehal, Franklin Myers and Margaret Myers Kuba.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, February 6, in LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, at the funeral home.
View the complete obituary at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com.
