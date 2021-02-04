Brownsville
Joan Burke, 90, of Brownsville, passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021.
She was born August 21, 1930, in Cochranton, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Lechie Dale.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Daniel Burke Jr.; brothers, William, Paul, Thomas, Robert and Donald Dale; sisters, Betty Vickers, Maxine Thompson and Nancy Dale.
Joan grew up in Grindstone and was raised by her special aunt and uncle, the late Matthew and Helen Dale. She graduated from Brownsville High School and worked many years as a waitress.
She will be sadly missed by her eight children, Matthew Burke, of Delaware, Daniel Burke (Dena) of Idaho, Donna Novak (Ron) of Brownsville, Jackie Ducar (Jim), of Allison, William Burke (Debbie) of Ohio, Christopher Burke (Diane) of North Carolina, Joseph Burke of Greensburg and Donald Burke (Jodi) of Texas; 15 grandchildren, Andy Burke of Delaware, John Burke of Philadelphia, Jennifer Novak of Grindstone, Derek Burke of Idaho, Erika Burke of Idaho, Tracy Williams of Carmichaels, Jimmy Ducar of Easton, Billy Burke of Michigan, Brandi Nixon of Ohio, Meghan Burke of Uniontown, Tanner Lax of Greensburg, Brett Burke of Louisiana, Brittney Burke of Texas, Brooklyn Burke of Texas and Brady Burke of Texas; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing and funeral services are private for the family.
Interment in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Professional services and arrangements are in the care of NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
