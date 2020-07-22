California
Joan C. Anderson Beatty, of California, passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side, Sunday, July 19, 2020.
She was born Thursday, November 10, 1938, in California, a daughter of the late Omar and Mary Sadler Anderson.
Bo was a member of the California Baptist Church for many years. She enjoyed planning church suppers and events. She also was active in class reunion planning for California High School but her most loved hobby was spending time in the sun trying to get the best tan and she was always the winner!! She enjoyed spending time with her nieces shopping, especially for Christmas.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Beatty; brother Norman “Bucky” Anderson; and sister, Dorothy Drotar.
Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Shirley Arnold of Smithfield; and her children, Patti (Randy) Wrona, Joan (Wayne) Tate, Kenneth Arnold, Michael (Patti) Arnold and Amanda (Ryan) Kindervater; sister, Mary (James) Neason of California; and her children, James (Sharon) Neason, Rhonda (Jeff) Ruble, Bruce (Waynette) Neason and Bryan Neason; sister-in-law, Eleanor Anderson; and her children, Cheryl (Bill) Matheson, Norman “Junior” (Dani Jo) Anderson, Rick (Cindy) Anderson and Lenora (Fred) Neil; special great-nieces and nephews who helped take excellent care of her, Kari (Jerry) Lester, Kristen Shipp, Joseph (Shelby) Wrona and Chasity Soles. She also leaves behind her loving companion of 28 years, Norman Dietrick with whom she made her home.
Friends will be received in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, PA 15419, on Thursday July 23, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and until 11 a.m. on Friday, when funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home with Rev. Todd Rutherford officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, California.
Joan’s family would like to extend a huge “Thank You” to Amedisys Hospice for the care and support that they provided.
In keeping in compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the Commonwealth and the CDC, 25 visitors may be in the funeral home at one time and the wearing face masks will be required. We seek everyone’s cooperation and patience in practicing social distancing, limiting your visit to allow time for others to pay respect and celebrate Bo’s life. Also, please restrain from visiting if you have traveled to or from a Corona Hot Spot in the last 14 days or are symptomatic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.