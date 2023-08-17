Cardale
Joan Cecelia Mullen Cech, 91, of Cardale went home to be with her Lord Saturday, August 12, 2023.
She was born in Herbert, a daughter of the late Peter Joseph and Veronica Ksenzak Mullen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Paul J. Cech, Sr.; son, Paul J. Cech, Jr.; 10 siblings, Frances "Bonnie" Sylvester, Joseph Mullen, Catherine Zwolinski, Thomas Mullen, Mary Kastanis, Veronica Gancos, Cecelia Kotyuha, Eileen Belliconish, Jane Bellen and Bernadette Livingston.
Joan is survived by her children, Kevin Paul Cech of Lemont Furnace, Susan Cech of Cardale; grandchildren, Angela Ankrom and her husband Jason, and Jeffrey Cech; two great- grandchildren, Sydney Ankrom and Chase Ankrom; a sister-in-law, Mary Check; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Abigail and Charles Zebley and family, Mike, Anita and Gina Kuznar.
Joan's family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 17, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where Prayers of Transfer will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday, August 18, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (Footedale Worship Site), with Father Marlon as celebrant. Interment will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Republic.
A special thank you to Masontown Amedisys Hospice for the wonderful care given to mom. Also, St. Francis of Assisi (Footedale), Father Marlon, Missy and Mike Komara.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
