Masontown
Joan E. Dillow, 79, of Masontown, passed away peacefully Monday, July 17, 2023. She was born October 14, 1943, in Uniontown, along with her identical twin, Jean E. Moats, to Emery E. Massek and Mary Elizabeth “Libby” DeWalt Massek, all of whom preceded her in death.
On October 16, 1965, she married the love of her life, James E. Dillow, who also preceded her in death.
Joan is survived by her children: son, Jason E. Dillow and wife Lisa of Georgetown; and daughter, Jennifer E. Westbrook and husband Eric of Cokeburg; four grandchildren, whom she dearly loved, Tyler, Nick, Sarah and Matthew; along with her granddogs, Cookie, Colt and Molly; a brother, James Massek; and sister-in-law, Irene Dillow; and several nieces and nephews.
Joan was a devoted member of Masontown United Methodist Church and was an active member of the church council and choir. She enjoyed singing in the Masontown Ecumenical Choir for many years. She took pride in her home and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 22, 2023. A gathering will begin at 10 a.m. in the Masontown United Methodist Church. Services will start at 11 a.m. with a luncheon immediately following. All are welcome to attend.
Arrangements are being handled by BERNARD M. TOWNSEND FUNERAL HOME, Masontown.
