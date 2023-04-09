Waynesburg
Joan M. Collins, 90, of Waynesburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at her residence.
Joan was born on February 4, 1933 in Mannington, W.Va. daughter of the late Obie Hugh Matheny and Nellie Matheny.
On February 21, 1953 she married Joe E. Collins, who preceded her in death on November 14, 2006. Joan and Joe moved to Waynesburg in 1963. She worked at G.C. Murphy’s Five And Dime for several years and Franklin Care for 10 years.
She was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Waynesburg. Joan was a loving wife, kind-hearted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had a zest for life that was contagious, and her home was always filled with love, laughter, and a sense of joy. She loved spending time outdoors, planting flowers, and tending to her garden. She spent many happy hours sitting on her porch, and she loved watching her beloved Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.
Joan had a talent for finding the best in everyone and never had a negative thing to say. She was a shining example of positivity and kindness, and her spirit will live on in the hearts of those she touched. Joan’s passing has left a hole in the lives of those who loved her, but her legacy of love, kindness, and joy will live on. Her family takes comfort in knowing that she is now reunited with her beloved husband and son, Marc and they will all be together.
Joan is survived by her four children, Scott Collins and wife, Karla of Waynesburg, Cathy Held and husband, Doug of Waynesburg, Terry Collins and wife, Jean of Clarksville; and Kelly Collins White of Gainesville, GA; 10 grandchildren, Kelsey Kuis, Haley Campbell, Colby Collins, Adam Held, Amanda Grimes, Aaron Collins, Ashley Collins, Patrick Collins, Logan White, and Landyn White; 10 great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Desmond Campbell, Dominic and Lena Kuis, Corey J. Collins, Piper Held, Clark, Betsy, and Lucy Grimes, and Brooklyn Edwards; and brother, Tom Matheny of Baltimore, Md.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Marc Collins; grandson, Corey A. Collins; two sisters, Betty Fluharty and infant Eleanor Mae; and brother, Don Matheny.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 at BEHM FUNERAL HOME, 182 W. High St. Waynesburg, PA 15370; The Waynesburg Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company will have a visitation at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 10 with Rev. Dr. Edward Peirce officiating; burial to follow at Greene County Memorial Park. Following the burial, everyone is invited to a luncheon at Waynesburg First Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Waynesburg Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department or The Way First Baptist Church.
Condolences may be shared at www.behmfh.com for the Collins family.
