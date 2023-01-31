Huntsville, Ala.
Joan Miner Holloman of Huntsville, Ala., formerly of Uniontown, passed away at the home of her daughter, Carla, and Larry Stavish and grandsons, Nick and Keon Stavich, in Huntsville. She was the wife of Chuck Holloman of Huntsville.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in her name to St. Jude Hospital.
Information provided by DOALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME Hopwood, Pa.
