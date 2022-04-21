Uniontown
Joan P. Schafer, 70, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 17, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital.
She was born Thursday, July 19, 1951, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late George F. O'Brien Sr. and Virginia M. Schepisi O'Brien.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents.
She was a member of Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.
Joan is survived by her beloved husband, Gregory L. Schafer Sr.; daughter, Jennifer Schafer (John); a son, Gregory Schafer Jr.; grandson, George F. Schafer; and brother, George F. O'Brien Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 22, in Saint John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.
Interment will follow in Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
Arrangements are under the direction of TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
