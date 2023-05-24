Perryopolis
Joan Persello Toth, 82, of Perryopolis, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at home with her family by her side.
Born July 24, 1940, in Perry Township, she was the daughter of the late Amelio and Mary Pradella Persello.
A lifelong resident of Perryopolis, Mrs. Toth was a member of Saint John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, and was a retired secretary from First Federal Savings & Loan, Uniontown. Joan was a member of the Perryopolis Sons & Daughters of Italy, enjoyed her circle word books and reading all the different local newspapers.
She is survived by son, Joseph Andrew Toth and wife, Ana Patricia, of West Miami, Fla.; daughter, Anna Marie Toth, of Perryopolis; and sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Paul Cernuska, of Perry Township.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald J. Toth, on July 13, 2017.
Relatives and friends are asked to gather directly at Saint John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, for funeral mass, with the Reverend Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Interment will take place in Saint Nicholas Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, PA 15473, 724-736-2515.
Condolences accepted on the funeral home's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.