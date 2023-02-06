Uniontown
Joan Stefancin, 81, of Uniontown, passed away February 2, 2023, in Mount Macrina manor Nursing Home.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, February, 5, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA, Parastas will be held Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Friends will be received on Monday at 9:30 a.m. when a Panachida service will be held at the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Divine Liturgy at St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church with Very Reverend Vasyl Symyon. Interment will follow in St. John Byzantine Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.