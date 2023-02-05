Uniontown
Joan Stefancin, 81, of Uniontown, passed away February 2, 2023, in Mount Macrina manor Nursing Home.
She was born March 20, 1941, in Uniontown. A daughter of the late John Petruska and Anna Plichta Petruska.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert V. Stefancin whom passed January 31, 2021; and two sisters.
She is survived by her children, Cyndi Miller (Scott) of Jacksonville, Fla, Robert Stefancin (Jill) of Akron, Ohio, Theodore Stefancin of Uniontown; and one grandson, Theodore Stefancin Jr. of Uniontown. Also surviving is her twin sister, Maxine Wiles (Harold) of Uniontown, sister, Patty Benson of Shinston, W.Va., sister, Anna Marie Grove of Uniontown; and brother, John Petruska of Uniontown, and several nieces and nephews.
She was a member of St. John Byzantine Church.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, February, 5, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA, Parastas will be held Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Friends will be received on Monday at 9:30 a.m. when a Panachida service will be held at the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Divine Liturgy at St. John the Baptist Byzantine Church with Very Reverend Vasyl Symyon. Interment will follow in St. John Byzantine Cemetery.
