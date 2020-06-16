Ronco
Joann Bennett Fisher, 80, of Ronco, passed away peacefully at home, with her family by her side, Sunday, June 14, 2020. Born December 31, 1939, in Dunbar, she was a daughter of Lida and Margaret Cutright Bennett.
Joann grew up in Lambert, where she married Robert Fisher. She raised six boys, who were the world to her and whom she loved dearly.
Joann was predeceased by her parents and her husband.
She is survived by her sons, Bobby (Kim), Gary (Shawn), Ronnie (Tony), Tracy (Danette), Jason (Kari) and Brandon (Regina); her loving sister, Karen Dunham and husband Mike of Smithfield; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Joann was the owner of Gram's Coffee Shop in Masontown, where she always befriended everyone and helped those in need. When someone came to the restaurant but didn't have any money, she made sure they ate, too. She would never let anyone go without. She also worked at G.C. Murphy's and the Ronco shirt factory.
Joann was very involved in her community. She started the Masontown Octoberfest and headed it up for years. She also organized other annual events for Fourth of July and free Christmas dinners at Gram's.
Joann was always a joyful soul and was the life of every party. She knew no strangers and had a kind, loving heart. She was our beautiful mom, friend and angel.
The family will greet friends and family and receive flowers in the Dean C. Whitmarsh Funeral Home, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 6 tyo 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, and from 9 until 11 a.m., the hour of a funeral service, Thursday, June 18, with Pastor Darrell Edgar officiating.
Private family interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
