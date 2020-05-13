Uniontown
JoAnn Evans Schrock, 60, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly Saturday, April 17, 2020. She was born April 4, 1960, in Mobile, Ala., a daughter of the late Leslie Lamar Evans and Anna Pearl Lau Evans.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Justin Daniel Evans; sisters Diann Evans Bloom, Roxanna Evans, Patricia Evans and Leslie Ann Senese.
JoAnn was known for her heart of gold and putting a smile on anyone's face that knew her. She spent her time drawing and helping others. She absolutely adored her grandchildren, Addisyn Hollis, Dawson Evans, Joseph Hice III, Jacob Hice, Aveya Garza, Trystan Garza and Camden Evans (Cammy).
JoAnn is survived by her longtime boyfriend, George "Willy" Turney of Lemont Furnace; her children, Candie Evans, Angela Pelkey and David Evans, and daughter-in-law Kayla Hollis, all of Uniontown; sister Wanda Lynn Allen; and best friend in the world ("bestie" as she called her) Connie Dressel; brother Leslie (Pip) Evans; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. A memorial service will be held in August on her favorite beach in Florida.
Friends may send sympathies or donations for flowers and memorial service to her daughter, Candie Evans at 60 Church Street Ext., Smithfield, PA 15478 .
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.