Continental 2
JoAnn Frayte Semosky, 93, of Continential 2, passed away in her residence Wednesday, May 26, 2021. She was born January 2, 1928, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Frayte.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Semosky Sr.; siblings Pauline Stefanik, Mary Ann Deyoung, Helen Litman, John Frayte Sr. and Joseph Frayte.
She was the beloved mother of John Semosky Jr. Also surviving is her sister, Marge Molinari of New Jersey; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a member of St. John Byzantine Catholic Church. She loved her animals and flowers.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, in THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD. A Paratas Service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Additional visitation will be held until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, when a Panachida Service will be held followed by a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will be private for the family.
