Continental 2
JoAnn Frayte Semosky, 93, of Continential 2, passed away in her residence Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, in THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD. A Paratas Service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in teh funeral home. Additional visitation will be held until 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, when a Panachida Service will be held followed by a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Byzantine Catholic Church. Interment will be private for the family.
