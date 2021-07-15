Morgantown, W.Va.
JoAnn Goff Labin, 93, of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, in Sundale Nursing Home.
She was born September 27, 1927, in Morgantown, a daughter of Dr. John Trevy and Ann Elizabeth Delaney Goff.
JoAnn was known as a lifetime member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church and St. Francis de Sales Catholic School and Church. She was a terrific singer, great in the kitchen, as well as a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
JoAnn is survived by her son, John J. (Carole) Labin; and her daughter, Lucy A. Labin; daughter-in-law Rena Labin; grandchildren Aaron T. (Jamie) Labin, Regan Labin Leech, Daniel L. (Mary) Labin II, JoAnn Labin Pierce and Huston M. (Jessica) Strader; and great-grandchildren Isabella Sparks, Carter Labin, Elijah and Josiah Boyer, Max and Corinne Labin, Eric Pierce, and Olivia and Madison Strader; along with six great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband, E. M. "Bud" Labin; a son, Ret Col. Daniel L. Labin; a granddaughter, Rona (Chon) Labin Sparks; and great-grandchildren Luke and Rebecca Boyer.
Hastings Funeral Home is entrusted with cremation arrangements. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15, in St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1 Guthrie Lane, Morgantown, with the Rev. Msgr. Anthony Cincinnati. Inurnment will follow at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens.
A very heartfelt thank you to so many staff that loved Mom and to the many residents and family members who became a part of us that have come and gone at Sundale during Mom's stay there. Also, a thank you for the very special care of Mom in the last few weeks from WV Caring.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged in JoAnn's memory to Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.hastingsfuneralhome.com.
