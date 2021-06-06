Carmichaels
Joann J. Grimm, 90, of Carmichaels, passed away at 6:31 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born March 24, 1931, in Fairdale (Carmichaels), a daughter of the late Loraine E. and Louise Estle Jensen.
Mrs. Grimm was a graduate of Cumberland Township High School and resided in Cumberland Township all of her life. She was a member of the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church in Carmichaels where she was a former choir member, a member of the Women in the Church and a former member of the Order of Eastern Star. Mrs. Grimm also assisted with vacation Bible school. She assisted her husband, Don, in supporting the Carmichaels and Cumberland Township Volunteer Fire Company.
Mrs. Grimm enjoyed sitting on her front porch in later years where she was able to visit with her friends and neighbors. She and her husband, Don, enjoyed traveling and spending time with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
On June 25, 1949, she married Don S. Grimm, who died September 14, 2005.
Surviving are a son, Robert Craig Grimm (Cynthia), with whom she made her home; five grandchildren, David S. Grimm Jr. (Angela), Angela L. Groves (Scott), Tiffany J. Flavin (Mark), Ashley M. Benchek (Andy) and Hillary A. Grimm (James); 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul Jensen (Joyce) of Washington, and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a son and his wife, David S. Grimm Sr. and Deborah J. (Barron) Grimm; and a great-granddaughter, Cecilia Benchek.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m.. Sunday, June 13, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, in the funeral home, with the Rev. P. Keith Larson officiating. Interment in Greene County Memorial Park will be private.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 363, Carmichaels, PA 15320. For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.