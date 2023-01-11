Uniontown
JoAnn Kay Hyatt Caruso, 72, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Laurel Ridge Center.
She was born December 25, 1950, in Uniontown, daughter of the late John Calvin Hyatt and Ollie Armel Hyatt Bukovitz.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Caruso; brothers, William Hyatt, Robert Hyatt and John Hyatt, Jr.; and sister, Mary Jane Doyle.
JoAnn was a 1968 graduate of North Union High School. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church. JoAnn enjoyed baking, cooking and making candy.
Left to cherish JoAnn’s memory are brothers, Stanley Hyatt (Emma Jean) and Arthur Hyatt (Gloria), both of Fairchance, Alfred Hyatt of Connecticut, and J. Wayne Hyatt of Uniontown; sisters, Sally Filmore of Marquette, Mich. and Linda Herring (Lynn) of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12th, followed by a service celebrating JoAnn’s life at 7 p.m. with Pastor Dale Redick officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
