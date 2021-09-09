Uniontown
Joann L. Tressler Smith, 74, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 5, 2021. She was born January 12, 1947, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Joseph and Blanche Branson Tressler; and her son, Robert D. Smith June 17, 2021.
Joann was the former head custodian at the Laurel Highlands Senior High School. She was a loving and caring mother and sister.
Surviving are a brother, Robert Tressler of Uniontown; a sister, Nancy Burkey of Elyria, Ohio; and former daughter-in-law, Jennifer L. Smith-Millslagle of Lemont Furnace.
Following Joann’s wishes, services and internment in Walnut Hill Cemetery were private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
