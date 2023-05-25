Uniontown
JoAnn M. Jordan Marazsky, 79, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born October 17, 1943, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Peter and Amelia Antoon Jordan.
She was the beloved wife of 50 years to Ronald Marazsky.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Patsy Jordan and William "Billy" Jordan.
In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her nephew, Jeff Jordan; and sister-in-law, Melody Jordan.
JoAnn spent a big part of her life as a teacher. She enjoyed and was committed to her craft. She molded many young lives and left a lasting impression on her classes. Every student mattered to her and she always found a way to do a little more for those who had less. These students were her children and she took the time with them seriously because she knew that what she taught them would be the foundation for all that followed. A job well done.
JoAnn lived a big life, a life that was filled with love and commitment to her husband, her best friend, and travel buddy, Ron "Mudda". A life filled with a love for family and friends, a life filled with experiences that most can't even imagine, but also a life filled with challenges she had to overcome. She battled health issues throughout her years, but that never stopped her from living her best life. She had strength beyond measure, a fight that didn't know quit and was an inspiration to many as they went through their own life struggles.
JoAnn had a sense of humor and a way about her that drew people in, creating many relationships and friendships lasting many years. She carried herself proudly and those that knew her could see her shine. She was the epitome of "dress for success" and was as comfortable in high heels as she was in slippers. A life well lived. JoAnn the wife, the daughter, the sister, the sister-in-law, the aunt, the Godmother, the cousin, the friend will be missed beyond words. Her desire to live and to fight so hard for her, for Ron, for all those she touched will be a lasting reminder of her amazing spirit and passion for all that life has to offer. Those who knew JoAnn well should now understand that the "words" aren't needed anymore, she is at peace, and we have been blessed to have her in our memories of her.
The family would like to make a special thank you to Dr. Dai and the staff at UPMC Cancer Center and the Uniontown Hospital doctors and nurses for the care given to JoAnn.
Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. On Friday, May 26, everyone will meet in St. George Maronite Church, 6 Lebanon Terrace, Uniontown, for the Parish Rosary at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
