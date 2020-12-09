Connellsville
JoAnn Marie Smith, 75, of Connellsville, died Friday, December 4, 2020, in her residence.
Born November 28, 1945, in Friendsville, Md., where she grew up, JoAnn was a daughter of the late Huston and Opal Friend Friend. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Huston Friend Jr., Wade Friend and James Friend.
Mrs. Smith was a seamstress for many, many years at Faymore Manufacturing and before retirement worked at Nemacolin in housekeeping. She was a 1963 graduate of Northern High School. JoAnn loved to bake her sweets and made hardtack flavored candy.
She is survived by two sons, Mark (Vanessa) Smith of Berlin; J.R. (Donna) Smith of Ocala, Fla.; one sister, Judy (Bill) Burd of Avon Park, Fla.; four granddaughters, Zoie, Kyra, Zia and Kendall.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 10, in Newman Funeral Homes, P.A., 943 Second Avenue, Friendsville, Md. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, December 11, in the Blooming Rose United Methodist Church. Interment will be in the Blooming Rose Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, we respectfully request those in attendance, please use masks and honor social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.newmanfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.