Lemont Furnace
Joann R. Seaman Reckner, 67 of Lemont Furnace, passed away on Sunday November 7, 2021. Born September 12, 1954 in Oliver, daughter of the late Joseph and Annie Peremba Seaman, Devoted wife of 50 years to Thomas E. Reckner, Sr..
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Timothy Michael Reckner, Timothy Thomas Reckner, Trina Satanek, and Lil Tina Rivero; and the rest of the Reckner Family, her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren, and her brother and sisters.
Joann was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Church of Uniontown and a faithful Christian woman, loved by her family and friends. She will be missed.
Visitation at Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, 603. N. Gallatin Avenue Ext. Uniontown, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, the time of a blessing service in the funeral home. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at ww.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.